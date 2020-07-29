Schools to resume August 4 in Benue

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has approved the reopening of schools for final year students in both primary and secondary schools on 4th August, 2020 in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive.

Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar who announced this yesterday while briefing newsmen after meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom at Government House, Makurdi said pupils in primary three(3) and students in JSS 3 and SSS3 are the ones affected by the directive.

Professor Ityavyar said the West African Senior School Certificate Examination,WAEC would commence on the 17th August with other examinations such as Mock SSCE and Junior Secondary School also, scheduled to commence in no distant time.

He said the government has put necessary measures in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 among the pupils and students, urging parents to make provision for face masks and other safety measures for their children/wards.

On the planned handover of missionary schools in the state to their owners, Professor Ityavyar said the Governor had approved a committee headed by the Secretary to the State government SSG, Professor Anthony Ijohor to look into the issue and report back within one week.

Membership of the committee is drawn from the government and the church.

