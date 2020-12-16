Schools attack: Zamfara shuts down 10 schools

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Government has announced the immediate closure of 10 secondary schools 3 out of which were Day Secondary Schools fear for possible attack by armed bandits in the state.

Briefing Journalists on the development in his office yesterday (today Tuesday), the State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the idea was informed by the incident happened at Science Secondary School Kankara, almost neighboring local government area of Katsina State.

Dr. Abdullahi further said, despite relevant peace currently enjoyed by the good people of the state which was achieved by the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle, taking proactive measures to secure the lives of the boarding students has became necessary.

“The attack on Science Secondary School Kankara which resulted into the abduction of hundreds innocent students, was a clear signal for the immediate neighboring states like Zamfara to act to prevent the repeat of such an unwanted incident.

“We immediately contacted Governor Matawalle and notified him of the danger of allowing boarding schools especially prone to banditry and other related criminal activities to continue to operate while other schools from immediate neighboring Katsina State have suffered bad experience”, Dr. Abdullahi has noted.

He however stresses that, Zamfara State may not be bye-passed by the roaming criminals as it had once fallen into devils’ list of incessant killings, banditry, kidnappings and cattle rustling unchallenged before the move by the administration of Governor Matawalle to restore normalcy.

The schools affected and to remain closed until the improvement of security were, G.S.S.Tsafe, G.S.S Birnin Magaji, G.D.S.S Nasarawa Mailayi, G.D.S.S Gusami, G.A.S.S Zurmi.

Others include G.D.S.S Gurbinbore, G.G.S.S Moriki, Science Secondary School Shinkafi, Science Secondary School Dansadau, and Science Secondary School Bukkuyum.

