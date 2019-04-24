School feeding programme: FG targets 21,928 pupils in Edo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

As schools resume for third-term after the Easter Holidays, the federal government is set to feed no fewer than 21,928 pupils in Edo State.

The beneficiaries are drawn from two local government areas under the Federal Government’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

The focal person of the Social Investment Programme in Edo State, Ms. Osayuwamen Aladeshelu, disclosed yesterday in Benin City, Edo State.

She said the Federal Government and Edo State Government would feed pupils from primary 1-6 in Uhunmwode and Orhionmwon Local Government Areas, in continuation of the school feeding programme in the two areas.

“To enable us achieve the target, we have engaged the services of 180 caterers who will provide meals to 21,928 pupils across 121 schools in Uhunmwode and Orhionmwon LGAs,” she said.

According to her, the total number of students that would benefit from the feeding programme was obtained from the records of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Recall that at the commencement of the school feeding programme in Edo, Governor Godwin Obaseki mandated that instead of only pupils in primary 1 to 3 benefiting from the scheme, those in higher classes, from primary 4 to 6, should be included, to ensure that everyone in the schools participating in the programme is provided with food.

The state government’s tweaking of the scheme is with aim of ensuring that the pupils are well fed to benefit from the all-round revamp of the basic education sub sector, a process captured under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST), being implemented by Edo SUBEB.