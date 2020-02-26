Scholarship: Gov. Matawalle constitutes C’ttee on students verification

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle has approved the constitution of local students’ verification committee that will come up with the list of authentic Zamfara State indigent students studying at various higher institutions of learning across the country.

The committee which is to be headed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Scholarship Board Luqman Majidadi, has been assigned to visit all tertiary institutions in the country to verify genuine indigent students of Zamfara in order to guide the government in designing a plan for better payments of scholarships.

Matawalle said the purpose of constituting the verification committee was to give all indigent students a sense of belonging through payments of scholarship allowances and other benefits as earlier promised during campaign days.

He described education as the bedrock of every development and a means of reducing the crime rate within the society through youths empowerment to study and become self-sufficient and reliant in science, technology and humanities.

The Governor also called on all the students studying at various institutions of higher learning in the country to give the committee all the necessary support to achieve the desired objectives for the purpose of developing the policy embarked upon by the government.

The Governor further assured the students of his administration’s determination to pay scholarship allowances to all deserving beneficiaries with a view to moving the state to the next level in the education sector.