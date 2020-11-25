Saraki heads PDP national reconciliation committee

Share This





















The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has appointed former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki the Chairman of its National Reconciliation Committee, NRC.

This was confirmed in a terse statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

With his appointment, Dr Saraki, a two-term Governor of Kwara State, replaces the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa state, Hon. Seriake Dickson in that capacity.

Other members of the NRC of the PDP are; former Katsina’s State Governor, Ibrahim Shema; former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mulikat Adeola; former Cross River Governor, Lyel Imoke as well as the former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dakwambo.

The national reconciliation committee, among others, has the responsibility of visiting the various States to hold meeting with leaders and members of the party with a view to reconciling all aggrieved members of the party.

