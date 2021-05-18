Sanwo-Olu to unveil health projects, others

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be unveiling several iconic projects in the health, education, transportation, housing and other sectors as his administration attains second year in office.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Sunday that the projects to be unveiled were among those that had been completed since Sanwo-Olu came on board on May 29, 2019.

Omotoso said that from Tuesday, series of activities had been put together to showcase the administration’s performance and impact on residents.

He, however, said that it would not be all about what had been achieved, as Sanwo-Olu would be offering residents a glimpse into the future of ”A Greater Lagos”.

According to him, the governor will be unveiling new projects which the administration plans to execute to make life more comfortable for the citizenry.

”The mid-term report will begin with briefings by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, rendering accounts of their achievements in the past two years.

”Events of the second-year anniversary include media interviews and interaction of key members of the Lagos State Executive Council, including Dr Hamzat, the media and various segments of society.

”The governor will unveil iconic projects in the health, education, transportation, housing and other sectors, besides the various infrastructure projects that have been completed during his tenure.

”The ground-breaking of the New Massey Street Children’s Hospital, which is billed to be the biggest in Africa, will be performed by the governor. New schools and housing units will be commissioned,” he said.

Omotoso said that since taking the oath of office, Gov. Sanwo-Olu had inaugurated roads across the state, such as the Tedi-Muwo Road and Link Bridge at the Lagos-Ogun State boundary, that cut across Alimosho and Agbado-Oke Odo.

He said that the governor had also inaugurated 1.4km dual carriage Pen Cinema Bridge; and the 13.68 kilometres Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT corridor.

Others, according to him, are; 31 networks of roads in Ojokoro LCDA, as well as six junction improvement projects to tackle traffic congestion under the Traffic Management Intervention Plan.