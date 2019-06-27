SAN tasks legal practitioners on dedicated service to clients

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Wole Agunbiade has said It is the duty of a legal practitioner to devote his attention, energy and expertise to the service of his client and, subject to any rule of law and act in a manner consistent with the best interest of the client.

He stated this in a paper he presented at the Law Week 2019 of Kaduna Branch of Nigerians Bar Association (NBA) held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to the learned silk legal practitioner shall exert himself, by all fair and honourable means, to put before the court all matters that are necessary in the interest of justice.

He emphasized that legal practitioner shall not stand or offer to stand bail for a person for whom he or a person on his law firm is appearing.

Wole Agunbiade who presented a paper titled’ Law and Morality: The question of offering defence to kidnappers and terrorists;Why do we draw the line? added that, “during the trial of any person for any offence, the defendant shall be entitled to conduct his case by a legal practitioner or in person, except in a trial for a capital offence or an offence punishable with life imprisonment.

“However, as legal practitioners, we need to answer some questions: “ Can we sidestep the presumption of innocence enshrined in our Constitution for the benefit of any person accused of any offence, including kidnapping and terrorism?