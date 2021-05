From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Northern Governors wives forum has felicitated with Muslim brothers and sisters to mark the events of Eidil – Fitr celebration.

This was contained in a press statement issued yesterday in Minna by the forum chairperson and Niger state governor’s wife, Dr Amina Abubakar Dani Bello.

She said that, “As mothers, we need to instill in our children habits that will ensure they are vigilant in order to protect themselves”.