Sallah: Ganduje releases 123 prisoners

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

As part of this year’s Sallah celebration, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has secured the release of no fewer than 123 inmates from correctional centre in the state.

The governor, after the Eid prayer, which took place at the state’s main Eid ground in Kofar Mata in the Kano metropolis on Thursday, proceeded to Goron Dutse Correctional Centre to visit the inmates as a mark of respect and love.

The inmates that received the gesture were those that could not pay their fines and those that have supposedly been born again.

Ganduje urged the freed inmates to be good citizens while going back to their various communities, urging them to also desist from illegal acts that would bring them back to the correctional center.

In a remark the, Controller of Kano Correctional Centers, Sulaiman T. Sulaiman appreciated the governor for providing food items to the centres during the month of Ramadan through the Ganduje Foundation.

In a related development, the governor also thanked the people of the state for praying tirelessly for peace to reign in the state, urging them to continue praying for the state to continue to enjoy relative peace.

“As you can see, Kano is peaceful. This is owing to your tireless prayers to Almighty God to keep this state peaceful. I enjoin you to continue praying for peace, wealth and harmony to continue to reign in our dear state.

“Security is everybody’s business. All hands must be on deck to check insecurity bidevilling this country. People must support the ongoing efforts by governments at all levels to achieve security in this country,” said Ganduje.