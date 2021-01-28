Safe School Declaration: Preparations are on top gear for conference – Ministry

Share This





















Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Arch. Sonny Echono, has revealed that preparations are being made to ensure that the country successfully hosts the forthcoming international conference on Safe Schools Declaration(SSD).

Echono disclosed this in Abuja while hosting a delegation of the Deputy Heads of Mission of Norway, Argentina and Spain who visited to ascertain the country’s level of preparedness for the conference scheduled for the 25th of October, 2021.

According to Arch. Echono, Committees have been set up with to handle specfic tasks in readiness for a successful 4th International conference on Safe Schools Declaration.

He said that the conference proposed to last for four days is expected to attract local and international stakeholders and publics of the education sector.

The Permanent Secretary revealed that stakeholders from the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs are expected to be in attendance, among other relevant publics.

Echono added that ideas are expected to be shared on how the learning environment in schools all over the world will be made safer and more conducive.

Other issues to be discussed at the conference are accountability mechanisms, attack on educational facilities, among others.

The Permanent Secretary also disclosed that children from schools in the North East will make presentations at the event.

Echono told the representatives of Norway, Argentina and Spain, who are co-hosts of the conference that in observance of Covid 19 Protocols, the event will also be virtual.

He also informed the delagation that a progress report will be made available for them to add their inputs.

Echono expressed hope that more countries will key into the Safe School Declaration (SSD) at the end of the conference.

In her remarks, Leader of the delegation and Deputy Head of Mission, Norwegian Embassy, Ingrid Skjolaas commended the Ministry on its level of preparation for the event.

She said the delegation is keen on assisting the country in ensuring that the conference is successful as they have hosted previous editions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...