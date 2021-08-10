Sacrifice your ambition, resign honourably in the interest of our party, PDP Reps Caucus tell Secondus

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus has asked Prince Uche Secondus, the embattled National Chairman of the party, to sacrifice his ambition and resign honourably in the larger interest of the party and Nigerians.

The caucus in a resolution of its virtual meeting released to newsmen, in Abuja, formally asked the Board of Trustees (BOT), and the Governors Forum of the PDP “to ensure immediate and firm resolution of current challenges so as to enable a re-engineering, re-focusing process that would restore party members and millions of other Nigerians’ hope and confidence in the PDP as an alternative to the current dysfunctional, irresponsive and rudderless government of APC with its attendant suffering, miseries, political deceit, economic woes, insecurity and all-round disappointment foisted on on millions of Nigerian families across the federation”,

The Caucus urged the current National Chairman “Prince Uche Secondus) to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party’s current and future interest with a firm assurance of honourable regard and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come, by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start.”

The resolution was jointly signed by Rep. Kingsley Chinda, leader of the caucus and Rep Chukwuka Onyema, Deputy Leader who said that ongoing noise and crisis generated by Secondus’ ambition were needless, given the quests of Nigerians for a vibrant opposition party that would enhance their freedom from the current ills brought upon them by bad governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The resolution said, “members of the PDP House of Reps caucus met and deliberated extensively on various aspects of concern being expressed by members of the party across the federation. Specifically, on the current charge of inept leadership against our national Chairman (Prince Uche Secondus) and Honourable members note as follows:

“Whereas members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and millions of Nigerians nationwide anticipate vigorous and well-coordinated issue-based national opposition; preparations towards a national convention as well as the 2023 general elections, much confusion, finger-pointing and needless noise around the party’s national headquarters have obfuscated the noble objectives and lofty ideals of the PDP and democratic opposition politics in Nigeria.

“Note that to many, the National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections; this explains for his inexplicably missing endless opportunities that ought to have been utilized for consolidating a viable opposition; skewing party congresses to favour personal future ambition and frustrating genuine party members across states which has resulted in the mass exit of party members at the National Assembly.

“Note that there is no clear road map, blueprint or policy programme for the PDP by the Chairman, thus the party is allowed to flow with the tide, only showing up with weak press releases once in a while without commensurate sustainable action.