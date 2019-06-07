Sack Moddibo to ensure fresh air in NBC, Dokpesi tells FG

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Founder and Chairman of DAAR Communications, PLC, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has called on the federal government to immediately relieve the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Mr. Ishaq Kawu Moddibo

of his duty at the NBC to allow the industry to breathe fresh air.

Chief Dokpesi, who made the call at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, pointed out that Kawu also ought to have known that the right thing for him to do is to step down from the leadership of the NBC until such a time that he is acquitted of the charges against him.

The Director-General of the NBC, it will be recalled, was dragged to court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a 12-count-charge bordering on fraud in the digital switchover project of the federal government.

The NBC, the DAAR Communications Chairman maintained, must see itself as a national regulatory body that it is and not an organization existing to protect the sole interests of the ruling party in government.

Dokpesi stressed that except this was done and quickly too, the NBC will soon find itself immersed in a cobweb of intricate and and very uncoordinated interpretations of the code of broadcasting and other laws.

He further pointed out that there are existing laws in Nigeria that govern contempt and there are legal procedures for the courts to find any person or organization guilty.

The NBC, he argued, can therefore only act in furtherance of a court order towards applying the full sanctions of the law.

Dokpesi noted with regrets that his media outfits-African Independent Television, AIT, and Raypower-are being persecuted by the NBC and the present administration, despite the level of balancing they have shown.

“Every reference and reportage from various sections of the country concerning injustice, inequality and iniquity is reprehended as a threat to national security. We have never refused this Government a slot to respond or to reply to these positions “, he declared.