S/ Court victory: Gov Bello promises increased dividends of democracy

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has reassured the people of the state of fairness and equitable provision of more dividends of democracy after his victory at the Supreme Court judgment saying that the court has vindicated him.

Governor Bello made this known yesterday when the 25 local government council chairmen and some critical stakeholders paid him a solidarity visit at Government House over his Supreme Court victory, adding that his victory was for all.

He called on his opponent, Alhaji Umar Mohammad Ndako of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to join hands with his administration for the overall development of the state, urging him to be patient, calm and prayed for the future.

Governor Bello emphasized on his desire in the protection of lives and properties of the citizens despite the current challenges of insecurity in some parts of the state like Mariga, Rijau, Rafi, Shiroro, Munya and Paikoro local governments where many businesses have paralyzed due to the activities banditry and kidnapping but were on top of the situations.

He further explained that plans are underway to engage over 5,000 youths in Niger State through the Federal Government Anchor Borrowers programme, noted that he would operate an open door policy devoid of political and other sentiments.

Bello however pleaded for forgiveness from those he had offended in the last over four years of governance while he has forgiven all that offended him in one way or the other.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin- Daji applauded governor Bello who gave local government autonomy even before the federal government passage of the bill indicating his transparency, accountability, fairness and justice to all.

The State APC Chairman, Engr. Mohammad Jibril Imam appreciated the support from the government in achieving victory in all elections since 2015 to date.