Run people-oriented programme as `godfatherism` ends – Ex-agitator tells Obaseki

Share This





















Mr Kingsley Muturu, a peace ambassador and leader of Amnesty Phase II in Delta, has described Gov. Godwin Obaseki`s victory as the final blow to godfatherism in Nigerian Politics.

He, however, called on the governor to carry everyone along and ensure that his administration ran a purposeful and people-oriented programme.

Muturu said this in a congratulatory message to Gov. Obaseki following his victory at the just concluded Edo governorship election.

He noted that Obaseki`s victory in the election was an indication that no godfather could succeed whenever the people were determined to take their fates in their hands.

According to him, the era of godfatherism in politics is finally coming to an end as people can effectively protect their votes in spite of all odds.

“I congratulate the governor of Edo who is now the governor-elect on his hard fought and well deserved victory.

“The people of Edo have spoken with one voice and that should be respected.

“After this victory comes the hardest part, which is remaining focused and keeping his social contract with the people by delivering more infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

“There must be something he did in his first term that made the people to vote for him massively in spite of the seeming intimidation and odds stacked against him.

“The resilience of Edo voters is particularly remarkable given that they not only voted in a largely peaceful atmosphere, they also protected their votes.

“There is no victor and no loser in this election. The greatest winners are the people who want their governor to continue the good things he has been doing.

“The governor should extend the olive branch to those that contested against him, especially his main challenger, Pastor Ize-Iyamu,” Muturu said.

It would be recalled that Obaseki defected to the PDP from the APC as a result of a frosty relationship he had with erstwhile national chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who polled 223,619 votes.

The governor-elect also won in 13 of the 18 local government areas of the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...