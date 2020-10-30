RTEAN resolves age long crises, sues for peace

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The members of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) for a long time has come together under one leadership having been embroiled in leadership crises that nearly tired the association apart.

This followed a court judgment delivered by Justice O.Y. Anuwe of the National Industrial Court which recognized Alh. Musa Muhammed (Maitakobi) as the Executive National President of the association.

In a press conference jointly addressed in Abuja Thursday by Alhaji Musa Muhammed (Maitakobi) and Yusuf Adeniyi, National President and Secretary General respectively, they appealed to members to embrace total peace and genuine reconciliation in order to move the association forward.

“The present leadership under the current Executive National President, Alhaji Musa Muhammed (Maitakobi) is calling on all disenchanted, aggrieved, dissatisfied and disconnected members, to come together for us to build and reinvigorate RTEAN for progress and development.

They also called on the press, relevant stakeholders and general public for support since the association cannot do it alone.

“I want to say here that the members of RTEAN cannot do it alone to ensure that peace reigns and progress achieved without the support, co-operations and collaborative partnership with the press and the general public. We are therefore calling you all to give support, cooperate with this current leadership in ensuring that there is stability”.

They informed that the court victory is not for them alone but for all Nigerians who were interested in moving the association forward.

“This victory is neither a victory for Alh. Musa Muhammed (Maitakobi) as a person, nor for the NEC alone, nor for the National Hqtrs., nor for the members of the organization but for all Nigerians, for the fact that this conflicts and crises has lingered for a long time and it has affected the entire transport industry in the country”.

They appealed to members to remain law-abiding as ever and avoid any act(s) that may lead to breakdown of law and order and cooperate with law-enforcement agencies in the country to achieve their goals of effective policing of the people.

While condoling with families of those that lost their lives in the #EndSars protests across the country, they announced that a committee has been constituted to ascertain the extent of damages and lost that members suffered.

It could be recalled that RTEAN has been engulfed in factional leadership crisis for a long time now, and all efforts made to bring to an end to the lingering crisis that has caused serious disintegration of the members and disharmonious existence of the Association has for long proved abortive, until the recent judgment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...