Wed, Jan 1st, 2020

Rooney sets for Derby debut against Barnsley

Wayne Rooney could start on his Derby County debut on Thursday when they host Championship strugglers Barnsley.
England’s all-time record goalscorer signed an 18-month player-coach deal with the Rams in August, but has been ineligible to play until January.
Derby’s poor form, coupled with suspensions, means manager Phillip Cocu could call on the 34-year-old from the start against the Tykes.
