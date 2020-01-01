Rooney sets for Derby debut against Barnsley

Share This





















Wayne Rooney could start on his Derby County debut on Thursday when they host Championship strugglers Barnsley.

England’s all-time record goalscorer signed an 18-month player-coach deal with the Rams in August, but has been ineligible to play until January.

Derby’s poor form, coupled with suspensions, means manager Phillip Cocu could call on the 34-year-old from the start against the Tykes.

“Expectation will be high when he starts playing but we have to give him a few games to build up his minutes and get in the team.”