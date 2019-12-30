Robber accidentally kills colleague in Delta

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Nemesis caught up with unidentified member of an armed robbery gang operating in Warri metropolis in Delta State when his colleague in the evil activities through accidental gunfire killed him.

This was after they had allegedly robbed some family members in the area and he was trying to escape when a victim raised the alarm.

It was gathered that Warri metropolis has been under siege of armed robbery in the recent times, leaving its residents to sleep with their two eyes opened, as the suspected armed bandits have continued to rob members of the public, especially businessmen, ahead of the New Year celebration.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyega who confirmed the incidence to journalists in Asaba, said that the police recovered a locally made pistol as the body of the robbery suspect was lying by the road side.

DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said, “ the robbery suspect was killed by his colleague through accidental gunfire after they have robbed some family members and were rushing to move out of the area when the police acted on intelligence gathering and in the process one of them started shooting and mistakenly shot his colleague on the head and he died on the spot.

He said that, when the police arrived the scene, they ran away and abandoned the corpse on the ground.

He said that investigation was ongoing with a view to bringing the fleeing suspects to book.

Meanwhile, a group of persons known as Young Ibo Professionals have lamented that while work on the second Niger Bridge was proceeding at an impressive rate, the current bridge connecting the South East to the South West was being overloaded.

President General of the group, Dr Chucks Orji who spoke to journalists in Asaba at the weekend, raised the alarm that the first Niger Bridge is at risk of collapsing, adding that” it has become increasingly worrisome that cars and other heavy vehicles are made to park on top of the Onitsha Bridge for hours, and this is a of grave concern because a closer look at the warning pasted on the bridge by certified engineers indicates that cars and vehicles shouldn’t be allowed to park on the bridge for hours.

He regretted that the cautionary post engraved by the construction firm on beams of the bridge that was built more than sixty years ago, adding that the situation had been thrown to the wind by security agents from the state Police Command.

But DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, dispelled his allegations as untrue saying that the security agents have been doing well in the area as well as ensuring reduction of the holdups at the head bridge

Dr Orji has also accused the Delta State Police Command of imposing check points at the foot of the bridge, causing vehicles, especially articulated and haulage trucks to spend much time on the bridge.