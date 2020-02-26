Roads: Aliyu charged Contractors to expedite work on Wudil – Gaya Road

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu has told Dantata & Sawoe, the Contractor handling rehabilation work on Kano-Shuwarin section of Kano- Maiduguri Road Project, to speed up work to deliver the job on target.

Aliyu gave the charge over the weekend while on inspection visit of the road to assess the progress of the ongoing work.

“I was here last december to see the level of work and I am back here today in February to see the progress you made” .

The minister stated that he was very concerned for the road to be delivered in time,due to the accidents being recorded on the road as a result of the bad situation between Wudil and Gaya.

Engr Aliyu who showed disappointment with the level of work by the contractors in two months from his last visit in december, urged the contractor to double up effort to meet the target

Accordingly, he told the contractor to confront the rehabilatation work from both Wudil and Gaya sides in order to finish on time, urging them to bring more machineries and additional staff on site

Reiterating the committment of President Buhari to deliver good roads infrastructure for Nigerians, Aliyu said

“We can not always sit behind in our offices in Abuja, expecting results without us coming out to have first hand information on the situation of the roads, that’s why we are always going out for supervision”

Engr.Aliyu also added that, in order to assist Mr President fulfill his promise to deliver roads, his senior Minister Babatunde Fashola and himself are always running pillar to pole round the clock to ensure achieving good results

This was contained in a statement signed by A H Mbaruma S A (Media/Communication) to the Minister of State of works& Housing

“Just in recent weeks, my senior colleague Minister Babatunde Fashola SAN,was in Edo and Niger states on roads inspection. I was in Numan, Adamawa state yesterday, and now here in Kano state. We divided ourselves to ensure things are going in order” he said

Minister of state, was together with zonal controller of works and the representative of the contractor

Dantata & Sawoe.The contractor had promised the Minister that they will mobilise additional machines and staff to the site in the next two weeks as requested.

He further added that they will concentrate on the dangerous areas of the road in order to reduce the rate of accidents, and later come to complete the work on the bridge