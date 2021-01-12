Road network: Jigawa Gov lauds ex-gov Lamido, Turaki others

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has commended former Jigawa state governors for contributing their quota towards making the state best in road networking.

The governor made the commendation yesterday while delivering his speech at commissioning of 52 kilometers road, constructed at sum of N19.994 billion.

He said, this is part of his administration’s effort in provision of social infrastructures in the state and ensure social well-being of its citizens.

According to him, Jigawa state now ranked best in the country interm of good road networking across it’s 27 local governments.

Badaru explained that, the 52 kilometers roads started from Dutse-Madobi-Baranda to Dangwali with length of 16.8km and other 35.7 km from Madobi to Hammayaye – Waza to Gwazaye town.

The governor who commended his predecessors for building Jigawa to present level said, government will continue to provide more infrastructures for a better development of the state.

He then seek for more support and cooperation by the people of the state for more dividends of democracy.

