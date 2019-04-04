Rivers guber: Wike floors opponent with 712,000 votes

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Incumbent Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has been reelected for a second term of four years after beating his closest contender with 712, 405 votes.

He was yesterday declared by INEC as the winner of the Rivers Governorship Election.

Wike who ran under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 886,264 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr. Awara of the AAC who polled 173,859 votes.

The Returning officer, Professor Teddy Adias of the Niger Delta University Otuoke, Bayelsa state, who announced the results, said that, the total registered Voters were 3048741.

He further informed that the total accredited votes were 1,130,445 and the total valid votes were 1,102,823. The total votes cast were 1,123,840.

Professor Adias disclosed that the total number of registered voters in places where elections did not hold is 249324.

Wike’s victory comes after very a very tense polling exercise in Rivers State, which recorded cases of violence and electoral anomalies that sought to mar the election.

It would be recalled that, the pressure encountered in the course of the governorship race began to build up with the exclusion of the APC from ballot papers, following court injunctions barring INEC from recognising APC candidates for Rivers elections.

However, the elections and collation of results were consequently held peacefully with Wike emerging victorious to the expectation of Rivers populace who took to the streets in jubilation.