Rights of children: SCI took campaign to Gwagwalada secondary school

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

As children in Nigeria joined their counterparts across the continent to celebrate the Day of the African Child, Save the Children International (SCI), Nigeria, took its campaign to Junior Secondary Schoold Gwagwalada, a Suburb in the nation’s capital to intensify campaign on safety of schools.

Speaking while addressing newsmen on the significance of the day, SCI Advocacy, Campaign and Policy Manager,

Edith Nankhiling Gumut, said the day was meant to advocate the rights of the African child.

She expressed worry that children across the continent are always at the receiving end of conflicts.

“In Africa, children have suffered from effects of perennial conflicts, kidnapping, sexual violence and other heinous crimes”.

She said these conflicts have forced children out of schools.

She added that poverty was also another major factor that kept children out of school, saying that government at all levels must step up to put an end to all these challenges beclouding children across the continent.

“This is the time for African leaders to demonstrate true leadership to safe the love of children. We want schools to be open and children should be protected.

“We are also advocating good health and nutrition for children across the continent”.

On her part, the Principal of the school, Florence Okonkwo, thanked SCI for their support and pledged that her school will champion the campaign on the rights of children.

Represented by the vice Principal, Baba Sumaila, she added that the school will organize various events on rights of children.

The highlights of the programme includes; poetry, debate, drama and songs on the rights of the African child.