Rights group decries UN indifference on terrorist activities

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has frowned at the United Nations and other international organizations for being relatively mute, without any strict measure to address terrorism in Africa.

The Center maintained the UN is doing little and doing late by not sanctioning countries that promote and watch Boko Haram/ ISWAP spread its ideology of senseless killings across Africa.

In a statement signed by convener, Princess Ajibola, the Centre revealed that the UN’s failure to interrogate what is unfolding in the northeast of Nigeria and adjourning territories of Niger, Cameroon and Chad has encouraged nations backing Boko Haram to grow bold.

They therefore, called on the UN to condemn the activities of the terrorists rather than destructive indifference.

Further in the statement, the group advised the intergovernmental organization to create a coalition of willing nations that are committed to do what the right-thinking citizens of the earth expected.

The statement reads in part: ‘’Gentlemen of the press, the Centre For Africa Liberation and Socio- Economic Rights (CALSER) is an apolitical, non-religious, not for profit humanitarian organization that was born in response to the untold rights abuses unleashed against the civilian populations by non-state actors in conflict impacted areas in Africa. CALSER’s focus on abuses by non-state actors was informed by the fact that the reported or alleged instances affecting government forces have been adequately taken care of by local, regional and international rights groups.

‘’These rights groups have however not paid attention to the series of abuses committed against civilians by known non-state actors like separatists, terrorists and insurrectionists, who often get no mention in the slew of reports that emanate from established rights groups.

‘’Ignoring the atrocities committed by such groups have further imperiled local populations. Because government forces are often wrongly accused for and credited with the human rights abuses, including murder, committed by these groups, they are able to continue killing knowing that there is no effort to hold them accountable or brought to justice for the crimes they have committed against humanity.

‘’There is also the troubling pattern of rogue nations, even though they parade impressive democratic credentials, scaling up their tactical, policy and, material support for criminal groups such that they are able to continue launching attacks against non-combatant population while making attempts at staging spectacular stand offs against established militaries. These countries have a need to retrace their steps and begin to side with common sense and logic while stopping support for terrorists, something that CALSER is committed to achieving.’’