Rights activists demand probe of Sowore’s foreign associates

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A group of civil rights activists, have in a protest in Abuja, yesterday, demanded the investigation of Omoyele Sowore’s foreign counterparts in the RevolutionNow protest.

According to the activists, the activity carried out by the embattled publisher of Sahara Reporters, was targeted at destabilizing the country.

The protesters, led by the Congress for Defence of Democracy (CDF), ended their walk at the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, calling for an urgent probe on the nefarious activities of Mr Sowore and his foreign collaborators.

In a petition signed by Convener, Stephen Okenarhe and submitted to the AGF, the CDF revealed that it would be a disservice to the unity of Nigeria should Mr. Sowore be granted bail without identifying his foreign sponsors.

He posited that the controversial human rights activist have proven to be acting a script by “enemies of Nigeria that are envious of the giant strides recorded in critical sectors of the economy in the past four years under President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Besides the ongoing seven-count charge trial, the group pointed out that Mr Sowore has secretly been receiving illicit funds from some foreign sources while also covertly running the propaganda wing of Boko Haram.

Okenarhe added that the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress even signed a pact with the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and some disgruntled opposition politicians to destabilise the nation.

They maintained that the convener, could eventually jump bail and continue with his nefarious activities, just like Nnamdi Kanu.

They, therefore, called on the AGF “ to use his good office to institute discrete investigation by the concerned authorities to track down and arrest those involved.