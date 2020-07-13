Rev Pam urges Plateau leaders to unite for interest of mankind

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christians Pilgrims Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, has challenged Plateau Politicians, Religious leaders and traditional rulers to close their ranks and forge a common front for the unity and development of Plateau state under the present dispensation.

Rev Pam, said it is when the people are divided that it would not be possible for them to struggle to woo federal presence collectively for the good of the people on the Plateau.

Pam who stated at the weekend in Jos during a reception in his honor by his committee of friends and well wishers on his ascendance to the plum job of , Christian Pilgrims number one Officer in the country , said he was humbly touched that despite several names that were taken before President Buhari for consideration for the job of Executive secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, President Buhari resolved to pick him for the job.

Pam assured President Buhari that he was going to deliver on the assignment he has been given at the Christian Pilgrims Commission by making the Commission a rallying point for all Nigerians.

He called on his Berom kinsmen to appreciate Governor Simon Lalong for nominating him for the position of Executive secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission and supported by the former Head of state General Yakubu Gowon, saying he is humbled by the belief and trust of Christian leaders on him to deliver.

According to him, henceforth, Churches would be encouraged to see NCPC as their own by way of sponsoring their members to go on Christian Pilgrimage to the Holy Land instead of relying on the government to sponsor them.

Pam, who was also a guest Preacher the following day Sunday at Assemblies of God Church Jos mainland, admonished Christian worshipers at the service to rely on God who by divine order has what it takes to single out anybody for promotion.

According to him, in the midst of many God would raise the righteous to the top of the ladder and nobody could bring him down because the hands of the invisible God is upon him.

Pam urged Nigeria Christians to put their hope in God and remember to always pray and seek the face of God if they are to attain the desires of their heart

