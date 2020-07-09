Rev Pam resumes as NCPC boss sues for unity, dedication

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The new Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged all stakeholders in the sector to unite for peace and justice to enable him work assiduously for the interest of mankind.

Rev Pam who disclosed this in Abuja, Nigeria, on the assumption of duty at the corporate headquarters of the Commission also expressed commitment towards achieving the aims and objectives of the Commission.

The new Executive Secretary of the Commission who described his appointment as a divine act of God also pledged to discharge his duties effectively.

Rev. Pam thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of the appointment and promised not to let him down.

He also thanked the former Director in Charge of the Commission, Mrs Esther Kwaghe for effectively holding sway for eleven months.

The Highlight of the event was the official handover to the new Executive Secretary, Rev. Yakubu Pam by the former Director in Charge of the Commission, Mrs Esther Kwaghe.

Dignitaries at the occasion were the Executive Governor of Plateau State, RT. Hon. Simon Lalong, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pallen Tallen, a representative of the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, Gbong Gwom Jos, Buba Gyang and members of the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari over the weekend appointed Rev. Yakubu Pam as the 3rd substantive Executive Secretary of NCPC. His Appointment according to the statement, took effect from 26th June 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...