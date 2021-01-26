Retirement age: Court asked to sack Accountant General of Federation

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A Right Group has asked Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, to order the removal of Mr. Ahmed Idris from office as the Accoutant-General of the Federation.

The Incorporated Trustees Of Youth Empowerment And Equal Justice prayed the court to direct Idris to forthwith refund to the Federal Govenment of Ngeria all salaries, emoluments, entitlements and other benefits received, collected or paid to him in the capacity of the accountant-general of the federation from 25” November, 2020 till date of his retirement.

The plaintiff, in the suit numbered, FHC/ABJ/CS/61/2020 claimed Mr. Idris is illegally occupying the office of the AGF having reached the mandatory retirement age of 60years and 35 years of service as a public servant.

According to the group, Idris was expected to retire from service as the AGF on November 25, 2020 but has remained in office despite the expiration of his tenure.

The plaintiff, through their counsel, Mr. Obnna Amohra in suit number , dated January 21, 2021, prayed the court to declare that Mr. Idris is illegally occupying the office of the accountant-general of the federation.

Also joined as defendants in the suit are President Muhammadu Buhari and the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice.

The plaintiff prayed the court to determine the following questions: Whether by the constitutional provisions of Section 171 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and Public Service Rule 020810 the 3 Defendant has concluded his four year tenure and/or attained the mandatory retirement ages of 60 years or 35 years of service and therefore due for retirement forthwith?

Whether by the constitutional provisions of Section 171 of the Constitution of Federa Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and Public Service Rule the 3rd Defendant having concluded his four year tenure and/or attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of service cannot

lawtuly remain in office as the Accountant General of the Federation or continue to perform any duty pertaining to thereto.

The plaintiff in the suit is also seeking the following reliefs: A Declaration that the 3 Defendant has concluded his four year tenure

and/or attained the mandatory retirement ages of 60 years or 35 years of service and therefore due for retirement forthwith.

A Declaration that the 3rd Defendant having concluded his four year tenure and/or attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years or 3:5 years of

Service in the Nigeria Civil Service cannot lawfully remain in oflice as the Accountant General of the Federation or continue to perform any duty pertaining to thereto.

They are asking for an order of the court directing and compelling the 1st Defendant to direct the 3rd Defendant to immecdiately procced on one month pre-retirement leave forthwith.

An order of court directing and compelling the 3rd Defendant to forthwith stop performing any duties or exercising any powers of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...