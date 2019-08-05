Respite after Yola flood, as death toll hits 16

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

The heavy downpour recorded on Thursday in Jimeta and its environ in Adamawa State capital which submerged over 200 houses and claimed over a dozen lives has been brought under control, says Adamawa state Emergency Management Agency, ADSEMA.

Executive Secretary of the Agency, ADSEMA, Dr.Suleiman Amin Muhammad in an interview with journaliststs in Yola yesterday disclosed that the rainfall flooded and destroyed properties worth hundreds of millions naira while seven people lost their lives.

But checks by our correspondent in Yola revealed that 16 people lost their lives and 6 are still missing at of the time of filing in this report.

Dr. Muhammad maintained that areas worse affected were; Bachure, government Area while Yolde pate in Yola South Local Government Area respectively.

Muhammad lamented that,in Jambutu area even the new cemetery was badly destroyed as some graves collapsed to the extent dead bodies flooded on the ruining water with the parameter fence washed away as well.

According to him, his assessment team reported that at a popular grains market nickname “Kasuwar Buhu” situated off Mubi by-pass over 20 trailers of food stuffs were soaked in the flood which naturally spoiled the grains and other food items.

He stated that some government schools and hospitals were partially damaged as he adviced residents on the front areas to vacate temporarily until the situation subsidies.

The executive secretary however, advised that people should avoid building on water ways and to be in the habit of deseal the drainage systems around their localities for easy passage of water during raining days.

On the relief support, Dr.Muhammad said the Agency will be reaching out to the victims of the flood today ( Monday) stressing that all is set for the state government to assist the victims.

“The Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth has on behalf of the state government visited some of the areas and commiserated with those affected .

“We also will be releasing our support to the victims by Monday (Today) so that the victims can have soccour,”Muhammmad added.

Similarly in his response on the disaster,Head of Operations in charge of National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA,Adamawa/Taraba states, Imam Abbani Garki said on their assessment only 20 houses were partially damaged in the flood experienced in the state.

Garki contemplated that no hospital or public schools were affected saying his Agency is waiting to see the level of response of the state government before bringing its own intervention to the victims Caretaker chairman of Yola North Local Government Area Alhaji Adamu Ibrahim Wakili told newsmen that over 200 houses were submerged and estimated the damages at about N3 billion.

Adamu said the council cannot cope with the disaster alone and solicited for assistance from both the state and federal governments.