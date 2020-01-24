Residents tasked on safeguarding infrastructure in Abuja

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

FCT residents and other stakeholders have been implored to always work towards safeguarding all infrastructure and facilities deployed by government over the years.

In particular, they are urged to own the Abuja project, by joining hands with the FCT Administration to build the Federal Capital of their collective dreams.

This clarion call was made by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, when he received the management of DAAR Communication PLC, led by its Group Managing Director, Mr. Tony Akiotu, on a courtesy visit to the FCT Administration.

Bello reminded residents that they have a lot at stake in the FCT since the likelihood of their children remaining in the city and making it their home is quite high.

His words: “The crux of the matter is that we all must own this city your home is Abuja, therefore you have to own Abuja. This city was built from the scratch by collaborative engagement of the stakeholders over the years.

“While government can provide the best roads and state of the art facilities, at great cost, it behooves on all residents and other stakeholders to own these projects and protect them from vandals and other unscrupulous elements aiming to destroy them.”

The Minister stressed the need for Nigerians to always have the right perspective on issues, adding that it is the responsibility of the media to provide that perspective.

He equally urged the media to be diligent in the reportage of events while charging them to do more of investigative journalism to expose negative elements determined to bring the country down. He also stressed the need for the media to focus more on exposing such corrupt and criminal minded individuals and groups set on tearing down institutions.

Earlier, Mr. Akiotu had commended the Minister for delivering on the dividends of democracy to Abuja and its residents, which, according to him, resulted in his reappointment as FCT Minister by Mr. President for a second term.

He pledged the support of his organization for activities of the FCTA towards the growth and development of the FCT and the people.