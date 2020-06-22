Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Aliyu Sokomba, said the body has suspended its indefinite strike which started on June 15.

The suspension followed a meeting between the association and Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Abuja.

The President announced this while addressing a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

“NEC has resolved to suspend the ongoing indefinite strike with effect from Monday, June 22, 2020, by 8 a.m., prompt.

“The national officers shall continue negotiations with stakeholders and progress made shall be reviewed in four weeks during the next National Executive Council meeting in July 2020.

“The decision to suspend the strike was taken in order to give the Federal and State Governments time to fulfil the outstanding demands following an appeal by the Speaker of House of Representative, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum and another stakeholder”.

He said there was provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in some hospitals, adding that there was still a need for sustained supplies.

The president also announced that the Medical Residency Training fund had been included in the revised 2020 budget through the intervention of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and would be implemented as soon as the budget was assigned to by the President.

He, however, gave the Federal Government four weeks to make good on its promises.

“At the same time, we await the fulfilment of the promise made by the Nigeria Governors Forum to ensure the same is done in all the states.

“On the salary shortfall for 2014-2016, The Secretary to the Government of the federation has promised to intervene.

“Government has shown a commitment to secure group life insurance for health workers. That the disengaged resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital have been reinstated, the Chief Medical Director has been directed to pay their withheld salaries and comply with the provisions of the Medical Residency.

“On State Tertiary Health Institutions (STHIs), the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum Gov. Kayode Fayemi and the Director-General Mr Asishana Okauru, appealed to be given time to discuss with other state Governors of Kogi, Gombe, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Enugu, Anambra, Abia and Imo for immediate pay parity with the corrected CONMESS of 2019 and that salary shortfalls due to our members will be paid shortly.”

