Reps to probe electricity supply industry

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of the Representatives yesterday resolved to review and investigate activities of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry over the years.

It’s also asked the Committee on Power & Privatization to review the extant laws, regulations, policies, and contractual arrangement guiding the Power Sector Reform.

These followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Ifeanyi Momah on “ the need to review and investigate the

Nigerian Power Sector during the Tuesday plenary.

He said “NOTES that before 1998. the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) was almost exciusively responsible for electricity generation. transmission. and distribution h Nigeria.

“Due to this, the Federal Government birthed the Electricity (Amendment) Decree 1998 and the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) (Amendment) Act 1998 which once passed, terminated the monopoly status of NEPA and invited private sector participation in the electricity sector. This eventually led to the National Electric Power Policy of 2001. This served the purpose of kicking off the power sector reform in Nigeria, leading to several other reforms over the last two decades.

He added that the reform process led to the National Assembly passing into law, the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act 2005 which provided for:

“An Act to provide for the formation of companies to take over the functions, assets, liabilities and staff of the National Electric Power Authority, to develop competitive electricity markets, to establish the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission; to provide for the licensing and regulation of the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity; to enforce such matters as performance standards, consumer rights and obligations; to provide for the determination of tariffs; and to provide for matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing.

“It aIso saw the change of name from National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) to Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). This development removed the monopoly of electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and sales from the former NEPA.

“CONCERNS that despite government regulatory framework, huge expenditure and private sector participation/investment to meet long term reform objectives.says that deliver quality, reliable and efficient electricity to consumers at reasonable prices, constant supply of adequate electricity is still a challenge in Nigeria.

“As an indication of failure to achieve the gains of the power sector reform in Nigeria, the HOUSE FURTHER NOTES that there is need to review the Power Sector Reforms.

“CONCERNS also that in the light of unstable gas and power supply, and due to critical requirement of power as a major catalyst for the industrialization of Nigeria, job creation, fiscal revenue generation and economic diversification, there is a need to identify the root causes of for the continued moribund nature of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and recommend a road map for the revitalization of the sector to the HOUSE for further legislative actions.

The Committee is expected to submit its report to the house within Four (4) weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...