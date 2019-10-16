Reps to monitor utilization of ecological fund by states, LGs

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday announced it determination to monitor the utilisation of ecological fund by states and local governments across the country.

The Committee Chairman on Ecological Fund, Isiaka Ibrahim said this on Wednesday, at the inaugural meeting of the committee.

He decried the menace of ecological problems across the country, adding that there is need for all hands to be on deck to tackle the challenge.

According to him, the National Assembly will collaborate with the executive arm of government, especially in the area of giving legislative backing to initiatives that geared towards tackling ecological problems.

“Many states have been confronted lately by flood affliction, with a great proportion of loss of lives and properties. We must act today in order to preserve tomorrow and let there be no argument about.

“Our committee in concert with our counterparts in the Senate, shall strive vigorously to synergise with the Executive and other stakeholders to improve on the existing narratives of our trajectory for an extensive reforms, including legislative backing”

He said”Our outlook of efficient and effective utilisation of ecological funds by the 774 local government areas and the 36 states of the federation shall be apt and paramount,” he stressed.