Reps to inaugurate constitution review committee on Thursday

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) will on Thursday, October 25, be inaugurated by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), His Lordship Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi are some of the dignitaries expected to attend the occasion.

A statement from the chairman of the Special Review Committee, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase signed by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma yesterday said Prof. Dallas C.J. Dallas of the University of Jos will present the inaugural lecture on the topic “Prospects and challenges before the 9th House of Representatives: Fulfilling Citizens expectations and the imperatives for the review of the Nigerian Constitution”

The statement said: “The 9th House of Representatives pursuant to order 13 Rule 3 of the Standing Orders and in its quest to provide an avenue for national dialogue and bequeath to the nation a realistic and acceptable body of laws recently constituted the House Special Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 ( as amended)”.

According to the statement, “The event, which is coming at a time when we are celebrating our 60th independence Anniversary is expected to usher the House into a period of intense national engagement/conversation where relevant stakeholders and members of the public make their inputs to the constitution review process with a view to enacting laws that reflect the moral values and aspirations of the Nigeria people”

The event will hold at the Conference Hall 028, New Building, House of Representatives.

Goodwill messages will be given by the chairman of NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Executive Director, Policy and LegislaievAdvocacy Centre, Mr. Clement Nwankwo and renowned academic and former vice chancellor, Prof Auwalu Yadudu.

