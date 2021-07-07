Reps to back creation, legalization of state police

…..As bill scales second reading

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives on Tuesday moved to give legal backing to legalization and the creation of State police even as it’s removed security matters from the Exclusive Legislative list to allow state government legislate and decide on security.

The House decision followed the passage of the Bill for second reading which seek to alter the 1999 constitution to provide for state police and other state government security services to enhance security and preservation of lives and property in their State.

The Sponsore of the Bill Non.Rep. Onofiok Luke, in his lead debate decried the fact that many years after independence, Nigeria has continually been beset with insecurity ranging from terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, and domestic violence.

He disclosed that the primary responsibility of every government all over the world is to protect and preserve the lives and properties of its citizens as well as maintaining law and order.

According to him, the principle of social contract is chiefly anchored on this responsibility where the people relinquished and contracted their individual rights to government for the protection of their lives and properties. Any failure on the part of government to keep to this basic responsibility/contractual term portends danger.

The Lawmaker further said that the federal structuring of the security does not encourage community policing or localisation of policing, adding that recruitment and subsequent deployment of police officers in their local area is one of the major ways of curbing crime. Such officers understand the area, terrain, language, behaviour and attitude of the people he or she is policing.

Onofiok added that with a population of over 201 million people, Nigeria was grossly under-policed with about 400, 000 police personnel, a number which falls far short of the United Nation’s recommendation of ratio 1 per 4oo citizens.

He said while the Constitution envisages Nigeria as a federal state, granting allowance to state governments to establish police force and other security apparatuses will bring Nigeria into original constitutional contemplation of federal state.

The Lawmaker said that the bill will amend the constitution to remove the issue of police and other government security services from the Exclusive Legislative List and insert it in the Concurrent Legislative List so that both federal and state governments can legislate on the subject.

Onofiok said further that the bill will also enhance greater security and preservation of lives and property in Nigeria’s federating units and in the country as a whole and enhance maintenance and preservation of law and order.

He said further that when allowed, the law will reduce incidents and occurrence of crimes in the country, lead to the establishment community policing and install greater public participation in policing as well as support and provide assistance to federal police and other federal security agencies.

Contributing to the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Toby Okechukwu said the bill was germane, adding that it was time state government are allowed to establish their own police force.

He said “about an hour ago, we observed a minute silence for our people; for the citizens of Nigeria who were killed in Kaduna. In addition to that, my colleague, Hon Barde, also moved a motion to ensure the rescue of 140 pupils – children – who were going to school that were taken in Kaduna.

“We have had situations in this country that ordinarily, this issue of state police should have been addressed a long time ago. Good enough, the recurrence with which it appears and comes up in the efforts to alter the Constitution gives strength to the fact that it is needed.