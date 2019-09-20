Reps threaten to arrest NDDC acting MD, Iyingi

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Ad hoc committee of the House investigating abandoned projects by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has given Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Mrs. Iyingi Numbere until Monday, the 23rd of September, 2019 to appear before it or be arrested.

The Nicholas Osai-led panel had been at loggerheads with the Acting MD over repeated failure to honour its summons, as well as frustrating its investigation as the needed information from the Commission were not provided.

The latest provocation, according to the committee was a communication from NDDC, to the effect that it could not honour invitation of the panel on the last scedule “because the Honourable Minister of the Niger Delta Ministry would be on a working visit to the NDDC on the same date”, a development Osai described as an affront.

According to the committee chairman, “You will recall that as a responsive and responsible Legislature, the House of Representatives in a Resolution of 24th July, 2019 set up an Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate the Abandoned Projects in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). the cost of award, period of award, state of completion and consonants.

“The Resolution of the House is primarily for the purpose of accountability on government programmes and actions and to expose corruption, inefficiency and waste in the execution of appropriations.

“The Ad-hoc Committee conducted hearing on the matter on Tuesday, 10th September,2019, where all stakeholders were invited to make presentations.

“You are aware that the major stakeholder, the NDDC did not make a presentation or submission. A summon was issued on the authority of the House of Representatives to the Ag. Managing Director to report to the Committee today, Thursday, 19th September at 11.003m, yet she failed to appear.

“The Committee views the action of the Acting Managing Director as a breach of the privilege of the Members of this Committee and that of the House of Representatives as a whole.

“We also believe that, unless the NDDC proves otherwise, it means it has so much to hide from the Nigerian people. We therefore, extend the summons on the NDDC to Monday 23rd September 2019, at 11:008m” he said