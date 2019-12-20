Reps summon DG BPP over Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway

Share This





















*Say agency flouted Buhari’s directive

By Christiana Ekpa

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar has summoned the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) on the delay to complete the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway.

Abubakar who gave the directive at the resumed session of the committee on the issue accused the DG BPP of undermining the activities of the committee leading to the delay in completing the road project.

He particularly expressed disappointment over the absence of the BPP Chief to appear before the committee meeting slated to hold yesterday.

The Chairman of the Committee in his address to the newsmen after the meeting was abrupted, lamented that, the action of the BPP boss does not comply with the President Buhari’s readiness and directive to MDA’s to works with National Assembly

He stressed that, the meeting was suspended due to the absence of the “Director-General of BPP”.

According to him, “it was unacceptable and a slight on Committee for the Director-General not to appear before the committee and not deem it fit to write to the Committee to give his reason for not honouring the invitation and as such there was no reason to continue with the meeting.

“The Director at the Agency who represented the Director-General, told the Committee that the DG was unavoidable absent without giving any plausible reason” he said

Hon. Ikenna Onyechere Elezieanya in his contribution expressed his disappointment at Director-General absence.

A motion for suspension was moved by Hon. Dandutse M. Mohammed and the motion was seconded by Hon. Ari Abdul Mohammed. Subsequently, the meeting was adjourned.