Reps summon DG BPP, AGF over customs accounts

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account yesterday placed status enquiry on the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Tertiary Education Trust Funds, TETFUND and the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, NDLEA for failure to submit audited account to the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation from 2014 till date.

The Committee equally summoned the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procumbent, BPP and the Accountant General of the Federation over the submission of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

The committee, Chaired by hon. Wole Oke made the resolution on Monday at the resumed Public hearing on refusal of Non-Treasury Funded and Partially Funded Agencies to Render their Audited Accounts covering the period 2014-2018 to the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Hon. Oke declared that, the decision became necessary as it had been established that the institutions ran foul of the law and that the status enquiry would enable the committee to investigate and expose irregularities in the accounts.

The committee frowned at the late submission of the 2014 audited account of JAMB to the auditor general after two years.

The lawmakers discovered that the audited account submitted for 2014 which was submitted in 2016 was signed by the new registrar which was not supposed to be so.

According to him, “we will place JAMB on status enquiry, they should furnish this house in writing why their accounts were submitted late

“Why should the current registrar sign for the outgone registrar, they should defend that and they should furnish the procurement records of the external auditor “.

Consequently further action relating the Agency was stepped down to allow for the full investigation as ordered by the Committee.

However, the Executive Secretary of TETFUND , Prof Suleiman Bogoro defended the Agency as among the Agencies of the Federal Government that has an up to date records and its management under his watch has nothing hide.