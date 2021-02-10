Reps step down first plenary agenda for 2021 over member’s death

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday stepped down all items on the agenda of its first plenary for the year to honour a deceased member of the House, Prestige Ossy who until his death, represented Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia.

The House had embarked on the end of year annual recess which was supposed to last between December 21, 2020 and January 26, 2021 but later shifted to January 9 to allow members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to participate in the party’s membership registration and revalidation.

At the resumed plenary, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila announced the death of Ossy and the House in line with its tradition, adjourned proceedings to Wednesday, February 9, 2021.

The family and Constituency Office of the deceased lawmaker had announced on Monday that he died in the wee hours of 7th February in Germany where he has been receiving treatment for the past months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...