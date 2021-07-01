Reps probe non disbursement of allowances to Army personnel

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated its Committee on Army to investigate the disbursement of Non—Regular Allowances to Army personnel from 2017 till date.

The Committee is expected to report back to the House within four (4) weeks.

The resolution of the House followed a motion of Urgent Matter of Importance, titled “Need to investigate the Non Payment and Under Utilization of Non regular allowances of Army Personnel despite increment in Budgetary provision in 2020 and 2021 moved by Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba.

The Lawmaker noted that, “the significant upward review of Non-Regular Allowance of the Nigerian Army in 2017 to ensure that serving Army personnel are adequately remunerated and motivated for optimum performance in provision of adequate security in the country.

“Also notes that Non Regular Allowance which includes payments such as First 28 days allowance, Operations allowance and Duty Tour Allowance of soldiers and officers was necessitated to mitigate the effects of current economic realities on the welfare of troops and entire personnel of Nigerian Army.

“Aware that the increment was captured in the Manual of Finance Administration

(MAFA) and approved for implementation by the President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces of Nigeria on 26‘“ January 2018.

“Concerned that despite the increment in budgetary provision for Non-Regular

Allowances from N283 billion in 2020 to about N380 billion in 2021, the welfare of Army personnel have not felt the corresponding effect and Personnel of

Nigerian Army involved in internal security operations, training and performance of other military duties are still being owed various types of Non-Regular Allowance.”