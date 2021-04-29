Reps probe N500m Chibok School rehabilitation fund, safety Initiative

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday Set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate the status of the 500 Million Naira Chibok School Rebuilding Fund and the Safe School Initiative and report back to the House within 4 weeks.

The resolution of the House followed a motion of urgent importance tagged “urgent need to investigate the 500 million Naira Chibok School Rehabilitation fund moved by Hon. Satomi Ahmed (Borno APC) .

Presenting the Motion, the Lawmaker Recall the unfortunate incidence in 2014 230 students where abducted.

He said “school girls from Government Secondary School Chibok by Boko Haram insurgents who also destroyed the school; Also recall that the abduction of the Chibok Schoo Girls attracted national and international condemnation and led to the formation of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement by coalitions of Civil Society and Human Rights Organisation;

“Aware that the Federal Government under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan announced a 500 million naira fund to rebuild the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State;

Also aware that the then Minister of Finance, Ngozi OkonjoIweala, launched the 500 million naira school rebuilding projec; under the Safe School Initiative programme in March 2015 at the Chibok school;

“Informed that the school when rebuilt and fully rehabilitated was expected to have a state of the art library, a laboratory, a computer and ICT Centre, a sports arena and a clinic;

“Worried that seven years after the foundation laying ceremony of the Safe School Initiative and announcement of a 500 Million Naira Fund by the government for the rehabilitation of the Chibok School, nothing have been done in the school and the school has remained closed;

“Recognizes the need for a detail investigation of what happened to the 500 million naira Chibok School Rebuilding Fund and the Safe School Initiative”, the Lawmaker said.