Reps probe molestation of bind pupils

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate an alleged case of tape and assault in the Federal Capital Territory school for the blind.

The House equally condemned the rape of blind underage female students by their teachers at the FCT School.

This was sequel to the passage of a motion by Hon. Onuh Onyeche Blessing with the title: “Urgent need to tackle the assault and rape by teachers at the school of the blind, Jabi.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker said:

“The House: Recall that 16th July, 2019, Hon. Shina Abiola Peller moved a motion on the floor of this Honourable House on the need to tackle the scourge of rape and other sexual offences against children in Nigeria;

“Note that less than 24 hours after the resolution passed by the House on the rape of minors in this country, a worse form of rape and assault against blind girls was uncovered at the Federal Capital Territory School of the blind |ocated at Jabi district of the FCT.

“Also note that FCT Administration officials who visited the school were shocked : the revelations made by the students and teachers over a blind teacher and one other visually impaired who regularly raped and assaulted gir|s at the school.”

He expressed concern that a teacher in the school, one Mr. Ebenezer Olateju, “has since become infamous for leading the blind students in to hotel rooms where he drugged them to sleep before raping them.

“Aware that the school authority has confirmed six reported cases of rape by Mr. Ebenezer Olateju;

‘Also aware that another blind teacher, Mr. Ilo Chukwuma, was found to be notorious in fiddling with the breast and other sensitive parts of the blind girls’ bodies.’

Blessing urged the House to take a firm position in support of capital punishment for perpetrators of rape and violence against under aged gir|s.

Similarly, the House also resolved to set up a committee to investigate the molestation of the pupils of the dead and dumb school at Kuje, Abuja.

This was sequel to the passage of a motion by a member, Hon. Mohammed Musa Pali.

The lawmaker noted that the school which accommodates little children, both boys and girls between 5-6 who are mostly defenceless and vulnerable, being invaded regularly by cultists who abduct and molest the children.

The two motions when put o a voice vote.