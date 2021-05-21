Reps probe DisCos over transferring old customers’ debts to new users

By Christiana Ekpa

The House Of Representatives has Mandated Its Committee On Power To Investigate Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) over Transferring of Outstanding Debts Incurred By Old Customers To New Users.

The resolution of the House followed a motion moved by Rep Shoyinka Abiodun Olatunji on Thursday at the plenary.

According to him, the motion was in view of constant complaints by electricity consumers who also complain of poor services by service providers.

The Lawmaker revealed that DISCOS which are responsible for the collection of payments for services rendered to consumers allow unpaid bills to accumulate and do not follow the laid-down principles and guidelines by regulatory authorities towards unpaid bills and disconnection of non-paying customers.

“Concerned that if nothing is done to curb the act of transferring debts incurred by other consumers to new consumers, the latter will continue to bear the burden of paying for the electricity they did not consume”, he said.

He urged the House to mandate the Committee on Power to engage the Distribution Companies and other relevant regulatory agencies to find a lasting solution.

Rep Ossai Nicholas Ossai in his contribution of the motion emphasised that the committee should also look at the issues of consumers defaulting in payment of electricity bill and the need for such defaulters to be made to pay.

Rep Olumide Osoba while making his contribution also call for investigation of the status of prepaid meters rolled out by the Federal Government.

The motion was passed and the House Committee on Power was mandated to investigate the matter and report back within four weeks.