Reps probe death of 11 Gombe Boys Brigade members

Share This





















*Missing NYSC member in Plateau

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the death of 11 Boys Brigade members killed while on Easter procession in Gombe State.

This was even as the House equally resolved to investigate the incident of a missing Youth Corps Member, Value Eronmosele-Akhigbe who disappeared on December 11, 2018 while serving in Plateau State.

This resolution was reached on Tuesday following a motion under matters of urgent national importance by Aishatu Dukku (APC-Gombe) at the plenary.

While moving the motion, Dukku expressed concern over the unfortunate incident that occurred on Sunday, April 21, 2019 that led to the death of innocent children during Boy’s Brigade procession in Gombe.

She explained that the boys were in a procession celebrating Easter in Gombe metropolis when a car rammed into them killing 11 and injuring many others.

She maintained that the driver of the car had a heated argument with the children before they made way for him to pass, only for him, in a fit of rage, to turn and drove into them.

Dukku expressed worry that the driver of the car was later identified as an official of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), shot at the children before ramming into them.

She added that an eye witness report indicated that the NSCDC official was drunk and ploughed into the procession on purpose.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House urged its Committee on Internal Affairs to investigate the matter, make appropriate recommendations and report back in two weeks.

The House also resolved to investigate the incident of a missing Youth Corps Member, Value Eronmosele-Akhigbe who disappeared on11, December, 2018 while serving in Plateau State.

Sergius Ose-Ogun (PDP, Edo) who moved the motion notedwith grave concern the rising incidence of unexplained disappearances of citizens while going about their lawful duties in the country.

He noted that, “the primary purpose of government is to ensure the security of lives and welfare of Citizens as enshrined in Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended);

“The unexplained disappearance of Mr. Value Eronmosele Akhigbe, who until his disappearance on 11, December, 2018, was a serving youth corps member in Plateau State;

“The report of his disappearance was formally made to the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps in January 2019 and up till now, his where about is still unknown”.

In its resolution, the House mandated its Committee on Youth Development to investigate the circumstances leading to the disappearance of Mr. Value Eronmosele Akhigbe and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.