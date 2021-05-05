Reps probe abuse of expatriate quota by telecommunications

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives on Tuesday set up adhoc committee to investigate the abuse of expatriate quota by telecommunication sector in Nigeria.

The House in a motion moved by Hon. Bello Shimkafi, (PDP Zanfara State) the House noted that the expatriate quota guides against the indiscriminate employment of expatriates where there are qualified Nigerians who can fit into those positions.

Speaking on the green floor, Bello lamented the connivance of indigenous agencies with their foreign counterparts in bringing immigrants indiscriminately.

The Lawmaker expressed worry over the unholy attitude of the Federal government over expatriate quota at a time the country is battling with insecurity and youth joblessness.

In his words: “A clause in the expatriate policy which provides for two Nigerians to understudy an expatriate, to promote the transfer of knowledge and technology.

“Some of those foreign companies have taken advantage of this clause in active connivance with the Nigeria Immigration Service and other agencies to bring as many of their nationals as possible, sometimes illegally, in gross disregard for the law.

“The abuse of expatriate quotas by those foreign companies is not deemed a national security issue by the Federal Government, particularly so at a time of record of youth unemployment and the age of terrorism. He noted.

“Expatriates enjoy unimaginable pay and privileges while their Nigerian counterparts are paid less and treated with disdain in their own country and many competent Nigerians lose their jobs and the country loses multi-million dollars annually”, Bello indicated.