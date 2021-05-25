Reps Postpone Security Summit in honor of Army Chief, Attahiru

By Christiana Ekpa

The House Of Representatives yesterday announced that it has Postponed Its Planned Security Summit Scheduled For Monday, 24th May, 2021 in honour of late Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military .

The decision was contained in a statement signed by the Clerk of the House, Chinedu Francis Akubueze which stated that, the summit has been shifted to Wednesday, 26th May, 2021

“This is to inform the general public that the House of Representatives has postponed its national security summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap on Friday.

“The House shares in the grief and sorrow of the families of the late top military officers and prayed that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest.

“It should be noted that the postponement became necessary as the late Army Chief was one of the major stakeholders that would have taken part in the summit,” he said.

Recalled that the House postponed plenary until June 1st, 2021 for the planned security summit.