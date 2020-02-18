Reps pass vote of no confidence on NigComSat management

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday expressed dissatisfaction over the multiple infractions discovered in the audited accounts of the Nigerian Communications Satellite, NIGCOMSAT, Ltd, and declared its management unfit to run agency successfully.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance Rep. James Falake stated this when the management of the Agency led by its Managing Director, Mrs Abimbola Alale appeared before it at the resumed investigative hearing into the under-remittance by major Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),of the Federal Government.

The Committee members disclosed that the submission made available to them was full of infractions and doubted the professional competency of the Accountants who audited accounts and the inabilities of the Managing Director and the General Manager, Finance, Adamu Idris to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to them

Hon.Falake said, “Things cannot continue like this, you are not competent, we have to rescue this Agency from you, in fact if I have my way, I will recommend your sack

“We cannot continue with this exercise, the management will have to leave , go and perfect your records and you will represent for consideration because the one brought now cannot stand the test of time, we will have to start from 2012 financial year.”

The chairman of the committee who later addressed news men said that the Agency would be placed on status enquiry to determine its financial status

According to him, “we are continuing with our investigations on revenue monitoring to ensure what happened in the past don’t continue. And the essence is to make sure that all revenues meant for the consolidated revenue accounts are remitted as and when due and every outstanding accounted for

“We have just taken on the Nigeria Communications Satellite limited (NigComSat). We looked at their presentation and we were not pleased with what we saw, so we ordered for a status enquiry

“The documents that were presented to us where supposed to have been prepared by professionals, but when we saw what they brought, we all were embarrassed and that was why I said if we have our ways we recommend severe sanctions against them, we would save the agency from them

“Although, we don’t have the power to hire and fire, but it’s within our purview to recommend sanctions which could include sack of a given officer, so we can actually do that.”