Reps order arrest of Revenue Commission chair, Mbam

From Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives Tuesday resolved to issue a warrant of arrest on the Acting Chairman, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Elias Mbam for outright insubordination and hindrance to a legislative investigation.

Mark Gbillah, Chairman House Ad-hoc Committee investigating data collection process, maintenance and usage by RMAFC made the announcement at the investigative public hearing on data collection process and usage by the agency at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

According to Gbillah, the ad-hoc Committee was constituted to investigate into data collection process, verification, maintenance and usage by RMAFC but it suffered setback from the action of leadership and management of the organization who refused to honour its invitation and withhold information.

“This Committee in its efforts to carry out its oversight and investigative mandate from the House of Representatives as enshrined in Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended) and Section 4 of the Legislative Houses(Powers & Privileges) Act has encountered recalcitrance from RMAF who delayed the progress of this Committee in their refusal to honour the Committee’s invitations and requests for information including their condemnable and unlawful official instruction via correspondence to another tier of Government not to honour the constitutional requests of legitimate Committee of the National Assembly.

“ In line with the provisions of Section 89(1),d of the 1999 constitution (as amended), Section 6(1), (2) (3) of the Legislative Houses (Powers&Privileges) Act, the Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives has approved the initiation of the statutory sanctions(issuance of an arrest warrant and criminal prosecution against the Acting Chairman and Management of RMAFC and will not hesitate to approve same against any party who refuse(s) to honour the constitutional requests of the Committee”, Gbillah noted.

He observed that, “RMAFC’s failure to undertake the review of the 2012 Horizontal and Vertical Allocation sharing formulae after over 5 years of obviously changing realities as statutorily envisaged has shifted equitable revenue allocation that will enhance good governance.

“The impending implementation of a new minimum wage across the country has exacerbated widespread agitation among the 36 States and the 774 Local Government Areas of the country for additional revenue and has generated increasing doubt and concern about the efficacy, accuracy and fairness of the current horizontal and vertical revenue allocation to the States and LGA’s”.