Reps Ok N453.200bn NDDC 2020 budget

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved N453.200 billion 2020 budget for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the period ending 31st March, 2021.

The approval was sequel to the consideration of the report of the House Committee on NDDC by the Committee of Supply at plenary.

Out of the N453.200 billion, N27.389 billion is for Personnel Expenditure, N13.937 billion is for Overhead Expenditure, N2. 793 billion is for Internal Capital and N409.080 billion is for Development Projects.

The report presented by Chairman of the Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo read: “issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Total Sum of N453,200,000,000.00 (Four Hundred and Fifty–Three Billion, Two Hundred Million Naira) only, of which the sum of N27,389,000,000 (Twenty–Seven Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty–Nine Million, Naira) only is for Personnel Expenditure.

“N13,937,244,107 (Thirteen Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty–Seven Million, Two Hundred and Forty–Four Thousand, One Hundred and Seven Naira) only is for Overhead Expenditure, N2,793,755,893 (Two Billion, Seven Hundred and Ninety–Three Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty–Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety–Three Naira only is for Internal Capital, N409,080,000,000 (Four Hundred and Nine Billion, Eighty Million Naira) only is for Development Projects for the period ending on 31 March, 2021”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...