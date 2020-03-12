Reps move to subject VIPs, elites to airport security checks over lapses

Share This





















•Ask FG, NUC to provide learning materials for special students

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday decried the conducts of some elites and public officials who flout security rules based on their social status, saying it was not acceptable as no one is above the law.

The House also asked the Federal government and the National Universities Commission, NUC to ensure the provision of adequate learning materials for special students in higher institutions.

he two resolutions by the House were taken at Wednesday plenary on the heels of two separate motions by Hons. Akin Alabi and Henry Nwawuba from Imo State.

Moving his motion titled “Need to Address the Lapses of Security Operatives at the Nation’s Airports”, Alabi said that despite clear regulations, passengers are still allowed to carry drinks, water etc, into planes, even after having supposedly been checked by the security operatives.

“The House is aware that some security officers at the airports are overwhelmed by the overbearing attitudes of some elites or public office holders, who by reason of their status and/or positions refuse to comply with basic rules and regulations

“Regrets that those unruly behaviours by certain individuals are accommodated by some security personnel who in a bid to obtain favour(s) forget that no one is above the laws and in the process risk endangering the lives of passengers”.

The lawmaker expressed concerns that those lapses in security are the probable causes of security incidences which have now become major concerns in the airports across the nation.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Aviation Security (AVSEC) to improve the training and orientation of its security personnel.

It also urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to ensure that equipment necessary for effective and efficient screening of passengers were provided and are in proper working conditions.

It mandated its Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance.

On the need to provide and protect the interests of blind students (Special Students) in the higher institutions of learning, Hon. Henry Nwawuba noted that the educational system was largely structured in favour of the able bodied men and women in tertiary institutions even though the society has special students, especially those who have deformity of sight.

He stated that the dearth of learning facilities for special students compounded the plight of visually impaired persons in schools across Nigeria

He said: “It is a mirage for special students be expected to read their numerous textbooks in schools and at home without let or hindrance and they do not have specially structured learning facilities in tertiary institutions.

“The House is disturbed by the inability of special students to progress beyond secondary education as a of which they are unable to realize their full potentials, as books in the library and those recommended by lecturers are only available in print form and it is difficult to get them translated into Braille;

“Worried that the Federal and States Governments have turned a blind eye to the needs of special students by not providing adequate facilities in schools such as braille, hand frame and stylus, Slate, Perkins Braille, Smart Braille, Braille embosser/Braille printer and Braille note taken to aid their learning.

“Also worried by the challenges of special are exceptionally brilliant and students who determined to become medical and legal practitioners but cannot be owing to the necessities associated with the study which has been harrowing and depressing for the special students”.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission and educational institutions to evolve programs aimed at affording special students opportunities to attain their full potentials.

It mandated its Committees on Basic Education and Services, Tertiary Education and Services to liaise with the Ministry of Education towards having a forum in anticipation of harmonized program for special students to enable them attain higher education.