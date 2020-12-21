Reps move to end rivalry among Nigerian security agencies

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives Thursday took steps to address the lack of synergy and unhealthy rivalry among security agencies in Nigeria

The House consequently urged the Federal Government to put necessary machinery in place to ensure collaboration amongst the security agencies in Nigeria to achieve national security;

It also urged the various security agencies to train and educate their personnel on a frequent basis the need to see other security agencies as partners in the fight against insecurity.

The Green Chamber further asked the National Security Adviser to ensure that the leadership of the various security agencies inculcate discipline among their personnel.

These resolutions were reached upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Abbas Adigun at plenary.

Moving the motion, Adigun noted the violent conflicts among security operatives that have over the years become a recurrent decimal in inter-agencies relations in Nigeria;

He also noted that for more than two decades, hardly did a year without recording violent clashes between security operatives particularly between personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the lawmaker, other security operatives and para-military organizations in Nigeria have been caught in the web of violent clashes over the years.

Adigun said he was: “Aware that the inter-agency feuds in Nigeria have exposed the country and her citizenry to perpetual threats and insecurity.

“Also aware that without synergy and effective collaboration among security agencies, the security challenges in the country will remain unabated.

“Cognizant that failure of security operatives to address some of the daunting security challenges of Nigeria is due to lack of synergy between them.

“Concerned that security operatives rather than explore avenues of collaboration in security provision, capacity building and sharing intelligence reports, have over the years been engulfed in unhealthy rivalries.

“Worried that intra-agency discipline and inter-agency es-pirit de corps appears to be on the decline and this could be detrimental to the security of the country.

“Also worried that recent events in the country, particularly in Taraba, Kaduna and Ebonyi States where soldiers and the police where engaged in clashes is a pointer to the fact that there are still traces of disharmony, lack of cooperation and synergy in operation and information management among security agencies”.

