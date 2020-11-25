Reps issue warning to MDAs over failed appearance

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, PAC, on Tuesday issued last warning to the heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the Federal Government who have refused to appear before it over Non-Rendion of Audited Accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation for examination despite repeated invitations, saying the act would no longer be tolerated.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Busayo Wole Oke stated this following the failure of the Chief Executive Officers, CEOs of Seven River Basin Development Authorities to appear before the Committee for examination on audit queries issued against their Agencies by the Auditor General of the Federation

Hon Oke who expressed dismay over the lukewarm attitudes of the heads of the defaulting Agencies toward rendering accounts of the public funds appropriated to them running into several billions of Naira by the National Assembly on yearly basis.

According to him, “Enough this nonsense, as lawmkers, we can not allow this to continue, if you are put in charge of department or an organization, you are expected to render an account at the end of every financial year for accountability sake.

“What are we telling Nigerians, queries are raised and those affected have been refusing to appear before the parliarment for examination, is the Auditor General of the Federation telling lies against them?

“Out rulling on the refusal of the heads of the all MDAs is that we will give them just the last chance to cause appearance failure which the Committee will drag them before their employer who is the Mr President, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Mr President gave them the opportunites to serve their fatherland in various capacities and I don’t think the best to pay him back is not to render accounts of their steawardness to the Parliarment as we witnessing now

“Our Committee is not out to harras or intimate any Agency or individual, all what we after is nothing but the truth, all the heads of the MDAs that have been appearing before can attest to this, we are giving them and others another chance to retrace their steps and submit themselves for examination before otherwise.”

The Committee then summoned Seven Chief Executive Officers, CEOs, of the nation’s River Basin Development Authorities to appear before it next week on Non-Rendion of Audited Accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation for examination.

